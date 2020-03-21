Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,068 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $35.78 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $65.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.