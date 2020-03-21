Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $117.73 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.