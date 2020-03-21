Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.04.

Shares of CRSP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

