Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 14,431 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MXL opened at $9.15 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $654.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

