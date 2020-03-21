DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $11.67 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

