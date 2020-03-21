DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.94 ($41.79).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €19.18 ($22.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.69.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.