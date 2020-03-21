Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 142,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.