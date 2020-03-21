Donald Smith Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) insider Donald Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.96 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,800.00 ($10,496.45).

Hotel Property Investments stock opened at A$1.90 ($1.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. Hotel Property Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.55 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of A$3.69 ($2.62).

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

