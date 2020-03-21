DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.68.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 52,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DLH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

