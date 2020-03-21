Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 11,868 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $105.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,142,000.

