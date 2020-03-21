Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Lowered to Underweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

DO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

