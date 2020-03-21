Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €16.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.58 ($19.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

DTE opened at €12.09 ($14.05) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.97.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

