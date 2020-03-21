Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

