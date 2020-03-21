Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €20.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.00 ($30.23).

ETR:G1A opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

