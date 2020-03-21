Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) shot up 6.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.70, 1,833,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 479,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Specifically, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Belfer Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 658,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,911 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 772,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

