DECENT Hits Market Capitalization of $692,460.54 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $692,460.54 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005953 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank, HitBTC, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

