DealNet Capital (DLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of DLS stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. DealNet Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.19.

About DealNet Capital

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

