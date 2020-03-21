DealNet Capital (DLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of DLS stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. DealNet Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.19.
About DealNet Capital
