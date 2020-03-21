Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 107,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $262,843,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.