David M. Wold Purchases 2,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WY stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,072,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 807,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

