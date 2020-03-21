David Graham Purchases 4,500 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) insider David Graham acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £26,145 ($34,392.27).

LON:TEM opened at GBX 626 ($8.23) on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 876.99 ($11.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 775.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.