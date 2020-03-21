Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

