Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.32.

DRI stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

