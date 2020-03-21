Daniel Shook Sells 5,170 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64).

IMI stock opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.71 ($14.55).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

