Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $833.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.