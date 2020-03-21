CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,059 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.32% of CyrusOne worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

