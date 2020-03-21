CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 583.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CONE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

CONE opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.