Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Shares Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

