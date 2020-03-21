Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $344,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

