CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 3,782 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $30.36 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

