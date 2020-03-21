CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 186 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $467.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $720.75 and its 200-day moving average is $768.88. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $454.39 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

