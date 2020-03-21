CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 34 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $310.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average is $359.68. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.51 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

