CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

