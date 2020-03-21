Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.07–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3-167.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.91 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.1 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crowdstrike from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

