Critical Review: ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ParkerVision and GTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $140,000.00 103.99 -$20.87 million N/A N/A GTX $690,000.00 1.31 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision -16,911.69% N/A -160.70% GTX -71.31% N/A -201.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GTX beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

