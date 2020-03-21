Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

CPG stock opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $522.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.80.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

