Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

TSE:CPG opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $522.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$752.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

