Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

