CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.14. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.