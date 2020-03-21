CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.14. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
About CPS Technologies
