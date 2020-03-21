Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

COWN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

