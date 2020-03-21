Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Buys £3,660 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider David Howell purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,814.52).

CSP stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 411.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 527.25 ($6.94).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

