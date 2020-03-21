Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

