Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.70.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

