Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Sell” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLRS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.93.
VLRS stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.
