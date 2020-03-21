Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Sell” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLRS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.