Contrasting StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Lazard (NASDAQ:LAZ)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lazard 1 5 0 0 1.83

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.78%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.70%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Lazard.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A Lazard 10.74% 53.88% 6.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 4.85 $10.05 million N/A N/A Lazard $2.67 billion 0.89 $286.50 million $3.28 6.86

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Lazard pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.