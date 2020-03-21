Contrasting NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & VMware (NASDAQ:VMW)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 2.15 $31.00 million $1.17 14.50 VMware $10.81 billion 4.01 $6.41 billion $4.51 23.44

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than NortonLifeLock. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NortonLifeLock and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57 VMware 1 8 16 0 2.60

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. VMware has a consensus target price of $173.14, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Volatility and Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 100.76% 9.68% 3.78% VMware 62.27% 48.29% 9.75%

Summary

VMware beats NortonLifeLock on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

