Contrasting Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

National General has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.7% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of National General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National General and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $5.18 billion 0.30 $348.07 million $2.75 5.00 Maiden $576.14 million 0.06 -$544.62 million N/A N/A

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares National General and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 6.55% 16.89% 3.52% Maiden -22.90% -12.11% -0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National General and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

National General presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.45%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than National General.

Summary

National General beats Maiden on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

