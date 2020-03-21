Contrasting Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and StoneCastle Financial (NYSE:BANX)

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brightsphere Investment Group and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 163.64%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.78%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 27.32% 1,914.29% 11.86% StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 0.47 $223.90 million $1.77 2.55 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 4.85 $10.05 million N/A N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

