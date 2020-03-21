ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 12.1% After Insider Buying Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.75, 653,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 165,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Specifically, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The stock has a market cap of $380.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

