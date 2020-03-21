Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter.

CPI opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Condor Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

