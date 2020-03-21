Comparing Zoom Video Communications (ZM) & Its Rivals

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zoom Video Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.40% 2.33% Zoom Video Communications Competitors -4.25% -15.73% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zoom Video Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 14 8 0 2.25 Zoom Video Communications Competitors 955 3218 6412 319 2.56

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $98.03, suggesting a potential downside of 24.91%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 139.70%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million $21.75 million 1,450.56 Zoom Video Communications Competitors $8.31 billion $1.61 billion 38.84

Zoom Video Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Zoom Video Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications peers beat Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

